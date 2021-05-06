12-month price target for T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) now sits at $250

In last trading session, T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) saw 8,629,989 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $134.13 trading at $5.65 or 4.4% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $167.24 Billion. That closing price of TMUS’s stock is at a discount of -1.05% from its 52-week high price of $135.54 and is indicating a premium of 37.02% from its 52-week low price of $84.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.07 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.94 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 29 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 23 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.61 in the current quarter.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.4%, in the last five days TMUS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 05 when the stock touched $135.33 price level, adding 0.89% to its value on the day. T-Mobile US Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.55% in past 5-day. T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) showed a performance of 2.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.76 Million shares which calculate 3.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $162.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $130 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $250. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +86.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.08% for stock’s current value.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that T-Mobile US Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +21.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.64% while that of industry is 7.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 577.8% in the current quarter and calculating -30% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $19.05 Billion for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.67 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $17.67 Billion and $18.34 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.8% while estimating it to be 7.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -40.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 34.95%

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 52.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.5% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.4%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1415 institutions for T-Mobile US Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Softbank Group Corporation is the top institutional holder at TMUS for having 106.29 Million shares of worth $14.33 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 8.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc. (The), which was holding about 42.19 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.69 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 15756125 shares of worth $2.12 Billion or 1.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.68 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.96 Billion in the company or a holder of 1.26% of company’s stock.