12-month price target for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) now sits at $21.14

In recent trading session, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) saw 4,795,470 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.15 trading at $1.21 or 8.1% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.05 Billion. That most recent trading price of AG’s stock is at a discount of -48.67% from its 52-week high price of $24.01 and is indicating a premium of 60.68% from its 52-week low price of $6.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.66 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.9 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.1%, in the last five days AG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 03 when the stock touched $16.15- price level, adding 0.59% to its value on the day. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s shares saw a change of 19.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.31% in past 5-day. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) showed a performance of -5.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.73 Million shares which calculate 1.69 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.68 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.28% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $11.7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21.14. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +30.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -27.55% for stock’s latest value.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that First Majestic Silver Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +40.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 44.44% while that of industry is 34.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -50% in the current quarter and calculating 200% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 37.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -31.03% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 250% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 46.8%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.92% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 265 institutions for First Majestic Silver Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at AG for having 23.75 Million shares of worth $319.18 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 10.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 7.96 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $106.99 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 10911169 shares of worth $170Million or 4.9% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.59 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $149.45 Million in the company or a holder of 4.31% of company’s stock.