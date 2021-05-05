Will current price volatility hamper Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) future potential?

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,983,149 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.56 Billion, closed the last trade at $36.09 per share which meant it lost -$2.17 on the day or -5.67% during that session. The WMG stock price is -9.75% off its 52-week high price of $39.61 and 29.04% above the 52-week low of $25.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 950.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) trade information

Despite being -5.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 28 when the WMG stock price touched $39.56- or saw a rise of 8.77%. Year-to-date, Warner Music Group Corp. shares have moved -5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) have changed 6.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $34 while the price target rests at a high of $48. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -5.79% from current levels.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) estimates and forecasts

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.19 Billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.29 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $980.21 Million and $1.13 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.9% for the current quarter and 14.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -285.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 51.15%.

WMG Dividends

Warner Music Group Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 1.26%.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.31% with a share float percentage of 101.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Warner Music Group Corp. having a total of 197 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sands Capital Management, LLC with over 15.58 Million shares worth more than $591.82 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Sands Capital Management, LLC held 14.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd, with the holding of over 7.05 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $267.67 Million and represent 6.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Touchstone Funds Group Tr-Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 3194543 shares of worth $121.36 Million while later fund manager owns 2.28 Million shares of worth $86.7 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.05% of company’s outstanding stock.