Why should you add Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) to your portfolio?

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 1,024,766 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.21 Billion, closed the last trade at $36.05 per share which meant it gained $1.21 on the day or 3.47% during that session. The JHG stock price is 0% off its 52-week high price of $36.05 and 60.08% above the 52-week low of $14.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 954.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.94.

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump -6.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -0.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -14.01% from current levels.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Janus Henderson Group plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +48.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.92%, compared to 14.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however Increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.3% and 25.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +13.8%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $659.78 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $647.52 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $494.15 Million and $543.58 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33.5% for the current quarter and 19.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -60.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.88%.

JHG Dividends

Janus Henderson Group plc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 29 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.52 at a share yield of 4.36%.

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.22% with a share float percentage of 63.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Janus Henderson Group plc having a total of 336 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. with over 30.67 Million shares worth more than $997.05 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. held 17.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.27 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $431.3 Million and represent 7.7% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.08% shares in the company for having 5305041 shares of worth $172.47 Million while later fund manager owns 4.61 Million shares of worth $143.52 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.67% of company’s outstanding stock.