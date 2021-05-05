Why should you add Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (FWAA) to your portfolio?

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 858,669 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $492.97 Million, closed the recent trade at $11.11 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 1.77% during that session. The FWAA stock price is -5.04% off its 52-week high price of $11.67 and 12.06% above the 52-week low of $9.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 58.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 371.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (FWAA) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (FWAA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.23% with a share float percentage of 12.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. with over 10Thousand shares worth more than $100Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. held 0.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Calamos Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 10Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $100Thousand and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are John Hancock Seaport Long Short Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.41% shares in the company for having 102100 shares of worth $1.1 Million while later fund manager owns 10.73 Thousand shares of worth $115.93 Thousand as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.