Why Buy stock in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD)?

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) has a beta value of -0.31 and has seen 8,432,387 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $151.34 Million, closed the recent trade at $6.69 per share which meant it gained $1.99 on the day or 42.37% during that session. The NMRD stock price is -146.64% off its 52-week high price of $16.5 and 53.36% above the 52-week low of $3.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 61.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 249.76 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) trade information

Sporting 42.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 05 when the NMRD stock price touched $8.20-1 or saw a rise of 19.03%. Year-to-date, Nemaura Medical Inc. shares have moved 76.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) have changed -10.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 457.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 124.22% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +124.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 124.22% from the levels at last check today.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +18.8%.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 61.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.09% with a share float percentage of 15.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nemaura Medical Inc. having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 494.3 Thousand shares worth more than $1.86 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Sabby Management, LLC held 2.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 366.2 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.38 Million and represent 1.6% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.76% shares in the company for having 175364 shares of worth $1.34 Million while later fund manager owns 111.49 Thousand shares of worth $420.31 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.49% of company’s outstanding stock.