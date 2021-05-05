Why Buy stock in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)?

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 6,043,169 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.4 Billion, closed the last trade at $41.32 per share which meant it gained $0.85 on the day or 2.1% during that session. The FITB stock price is 0% off its 52-week high price of $41.32 and 64.98% above the 52-week low of $14.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $38 while the price target rests at a high of $48. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +16.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.03% from current levels.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fifth Third Bancorp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +77.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.63%, compared to 38.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however Increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 234.8% and 5.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +2%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -45.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -2.98%.

FITB Dividends

Fifth Third Bancorp is expected to release its next earnings report between July 22 and July 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.08 at a share yield of 2.67%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.95%.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.31% with a share float percentage of 81.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fifth Third Bancorp having a total of 1067 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc. (The) with over 82.39 Million shares worth more than $2.27 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group Inc. (The) held 11.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 56.4 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.55 Billion and represent 7.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 20099392 shares of worth $554.14 Million while later fund manager owns 16.1 Million shares of worth $443.96 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.26% of company’s outstanding stock.