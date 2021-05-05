Why Buy stock in Ferrari N.V. (RACE)?

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,144,322 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.77 Billion, closed the last trade at $202.98 per share which meant it lost -$15 on the day or -6.88% during that session. The RACE stock price is -15.11% off its 52-week high price of $233.66 and 28.07% above the 52-week low of $146. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 427.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 390.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ferrari N.V. (RACE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.29.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) trade information

Despite being -6.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the RACE stock price touched $220.96 or saw a rise of 8.14%. Year-to-date, Ferrari N.V. shares have moved -11.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) have changed -2.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $228.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $134.76 while the price target rests at a high of $289.16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +42.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -33.61% from current levels.

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ferrari N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +13.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50.76%, compared to 32.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however Increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 43.3% and 2240% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +26.4%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.24 Billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.29 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $932Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33.2% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +26.18% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +29.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.09%.

RACE Dividends

Ferrari N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 31 and February 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.04 at a share yield of 0.48%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.74%.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.54% with a share float percentage of 65.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ferrari N.V. having a total of 830 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 11.79 Million shares worth more than $2.71 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 6.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 8Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.84 Billion and represent 4.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 5252763 shares of worth $1.04 Billion while later fund manager owns 2.54 Million shares of worth $582.71 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.37% of company’s outstanding stock.