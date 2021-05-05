Why Buy stock in CureVac N.V. (CVAC)?

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,886,139 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.32 Billion, closed the last trade at $109.13 per share which meant it lost -$11.07 on the day or -9.21% during that session. The CVAC stock price is -39.1% off its 52-week high price of $151.8 and 66.87% above the 52-week low of $36.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 982.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CureVac N.V. (CVAC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.62.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) trade information

Despite being -9.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 28 when the CVAC stock price touched $130.48 or saw a rise of 16.36%. Year-to-date, CureVac N.V. shares have moved 34.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) have changed 19.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -28.2%.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.79% with a share float percentage of 49.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CureVac N.V. having a total of 98 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 4.8 Million shares worth more than $389.27 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 2.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, with the holding of over 3.13 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $254.14 Million and represent 1.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.46% shares in the company for having 2731786 shares of worth $257.61 Million while later fund manager owns 650.59 Thousand shares of worth $52.74 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.35% of company’s outstanding stock.