When is Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) going to be good investment?

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 1,237,427 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.43 Billion, closed the last trade at $35.44 per share which meant it gained $1.99 on the day or 5.95% during that session. The PDCO stock price is -4.06% off its 52-week high price of $36.88 and 62.1% above the 52-week low of $13.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 653.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 825.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.51.

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) trade information

Sporting 5.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 04 when the PDCO stock price touched $35.59- or saw a rise of 0.42%. Year-to-date, Patterson Companies Inc. shares have moved 19.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) have changed 10.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.94 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump -4.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27 while the price target rests at a high of $41. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +15.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -23.81% from current levels.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Patterson Companies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +42.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 32.9%, compared to 20.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however Increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 18.6% and 30.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6.8%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.52 Billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.42 Billion for the next quarter concluding in July 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.29 Billion for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.9% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -821.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.64%.

PDCO Dividends

Patterson Companies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between June 22 and June 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.04 at a share yield of 3.24%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.79%.

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.87% with a share float percentage of 101.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Patterson Companies Inc. having a total of 373 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 13.37 Million shares worth more than $396.11 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 13.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.24 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $303.51 Million and represent 10.6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.91% shares in the company for having 8608918 shares of worth $255.08 Million while later fund manager owns 3.11 Million shares of worth $92.02 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.21% of company’s outstanding stock.