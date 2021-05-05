When is ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) going to be good investment?

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 1,083,663 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.05 Billion, closed the last trade at $15.8 per share which meant it lost -$1.44 on the day or -8.35% during that session. The IBRX stock price is -187.47% off its 52-week high price of $45.42 and 82.34% above the 52-week low of $2.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.41.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Despite being -8.35% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 29 when the IBRX stock price touched $19.53- or saw a rise of 19.1%. Year-to-date, ImmunityBio Inc. shares have moved 18.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) have changed -29.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +58.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 58.23% from current levels.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ImmunityBio Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +110.39% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -115.8% and 40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.9%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $20Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $21Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -4.8% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -27.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -1.7%.