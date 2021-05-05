When is FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (FTOC) going to be good investment?

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,547,362 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $997.73 Million, closed the last trade at $10.28 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 2.19% during that session. The FTOC stock price is -41.05% off its 52-week high price of $14.5 and 6.61% above the 52-week low of $9.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (FTOC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) trade information

Sporting 2.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 04 when the FTOC stock price touched $10.35- or saw a rise of 0.72%. Year-to-date, FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. shares have moved -0.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) have changed -1.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 690.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 217.23.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (FTOC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.8% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.75% with a share float percentage of 55.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. having a total of 83 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 4.2 Million shares worth more than $43.26 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Millennium Management LLC held 5.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 2.97 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.57 Million and represent 3.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS New Discovery Fund and Merger Fund, The. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.18% shares in the company for having 1694046 shares of worth $19.99 Million while later fund manager owns 503.52 Thousand shares of worth $5.19 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.