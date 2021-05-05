Weak fundamental momentum pushes Livent Corporation (LTHM) lower

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,222,564 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.65 Billion, closed the last trade at $18.08 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 2.03% during that session. The LTHM stock price is -32.69% off its 52-week high price of $23.99 and 73.95% above the 52-week low of $4.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Livent Corporation (LTHM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) trade information

Sporting 2.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 29 when the LTHM stock price touched $19.13- or saw a rise of 5.49%. Year-to-date, Livent Corporation shares have moved -4.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) have changed -3.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $27. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +49.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -33.63% from current levels.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $86.53 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $89.8 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $74.64 Million and $72.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.9% for the current quarter and 23.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -137.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.41%.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.73% with a share float percentage of 109.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Livent Corporation having a total of 414 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 24.09 Million shares worth more than $453.89 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.43% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc. (The), with the holding of over 15.29 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $288.1 Million and represent 10.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.67% shares in the company for having 9771964 shares of worth $169.25 Million while later fund manager owns 4.15 Million shares of worth $78.18 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.