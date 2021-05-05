TAL Education Group (TAL) has great growth outlook for 2021

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has a beta value of 0.09 and has seen 1,025,641 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.49 Billion, closed the recent trade at $55.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.45 on the day or -0.81% during that session. The TAL stock price is -63.07% off its 52-week high price of $90.96 and 15.47% above the 52-week low of $47.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.99 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TAL Education Group (TAL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 33 have rated it as a Hold, with 26 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Despite being -0.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 29 when the TAL stock price touched $62.18- or saw a rise of 10.1%. Year-to-date, TAL Education Group shares have moved -21.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have changed 1.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $83.98, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.56% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $66 while the price target rests at a high of $103. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +84.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.32% from the levels at last check today.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TAL Education Group shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 335.71%, compared to 25.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -127.8% and 175% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +39.9%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -2.5%.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.47% with a share float percentage of 97.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TAL Education Group having a total of 644 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc with over 58.8 Million shares worth more than $4.2 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc held 14.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 54.36 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.89 Billion and represent 13.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.82% shares in the company for having 15272843 shares of worth $1.18 Billion while later fund manager owns 5.29 Million shares of worth $406.69 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.