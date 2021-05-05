Summit Materials Inc. (SUM): What is good about stock?

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 1,211,136 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.57 Billion, closed the last trade at $30.59 per share which meant it gained $1.7 on the day or 5.88% during that session. The SUM stock price is -1.34% off its 52-week high price of $31 and 66.1% above the 52-week low of $10.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.47.

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) trade information

Sporting 5.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 04 when the SUM stock price touched $30.61- or saw a rise of 0.06%. Year-to-date, Summit Materials Inc. shares have moved 52.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) have changed 10%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $37. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -47.7% from current levels.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Summit Materials Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +72.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.51%, compared to 18.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however Increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2.1% and 4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $355Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $622.62 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $342.41 Million and $548.04 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.7% for the current quarter and 13.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +34% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +129.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.9%.

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.4% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.32% with a share float percentage of 104.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Summit Materials Inc. having a total of 322 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc. (The) with over 10.11 Million shares worth more than $203.1 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group Inc. (The) held 8.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.36 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $187.88 Million and represent 8.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.38% shares in the company for having 5108882 shares of worth $102.59 Million while later fund manager owns 4.32 Million shares of worth $88.61 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.7% of company’s outstanding stock.