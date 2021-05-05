Strong fundamental momentum pushes Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) higher

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 7,324,976 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $190.97 Billion, closed the recent trade at $46.15 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 0.91% during that session. The WFC stock price is -0.09% off its 52-week high price of $46.19 and 55.02% above the 52-week low of $20.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 30.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 36.47 Million shares.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) trade information

Sporting 0.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 29 when the WFC stock price touched $46.39- or saw a rise of 0.51%. Year-to-date, Wells Fargo & Company shares have moved 52.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have changed 16.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 47.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Wells Fargo & Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +113.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 802.44%, compared to 38.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 237.9% and 131% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.4%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.78 Billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $18Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $17.84 Billion and $17.97 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.3% for the current quarter and 0.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -89.8%.

WFC Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company is expected to release its next earnings report between July 14 and July 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.4 at a share yield of 0.87%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.71%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.06% with a share float percentage of 71.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wells Fargo & Company having a total of 2238 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 316.37 Million shares worth more than $9.55 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 283.86 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.57 Billion and represent 6.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 111000000 shares of worth $3.34 Billion while later fund manager owns 87.37 Million shares of worth $2.64 Billion as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.