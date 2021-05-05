Strong fundamental momentum pushes Valley National Bancorp (VLY) higher

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 2,946,570 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.8 Billion, closed the last trade at $14.28 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 2.29% during that session. The VLY stock price is -2.87% off its 52-week high price of $14.69 and 55.46% above the 52-week low of $6.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.76 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.3.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) trade information

Sporting 2.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 04 when the VLY stock price touched $14.28- or saw a rise of 0.04%. Year-to-date, Valley National Bancorp shares have moved 46.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) have changed 3.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.98, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +19.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -15.97% from current levels.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Valley National Bancorp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +86.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.75%, compared to 22.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however Increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30.4% and 16% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +2.6%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $338.68 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $335.01 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $327.39 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.4% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +6.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

VLY Dividends

Valley National Bancorp is expected to release its next earnings report between July 21 and July 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.44 at a share yield of 3.2%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.25%.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.32% with a share float percentage of 64.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Valley National Bancorp having a total of 386 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 52.17 Million shares worth more than $508.63 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 12.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc. (The), with the holding of over 36.98 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $360.54 Million and represent 9.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.7% shares in the company for having 10938074 shares of worth $150.29 Million while later fund manager owns 10.68 Million shares of worth $104.15 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.