Strong fundamental momentum pushes Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) higher

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,517,627 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $90Million, closed the last trade at $2.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -7.6% during that session. The LGHL stock price is -384.36% off its 52-week high price of $11.77 and 28.19% above the 52-week low of $1.745. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

Despite being -7.6% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 28 when the LGHL stock price touched $2.87-1 or saw a rise of 15.33%. Year-to-date, Lion Group Holding Ltd. shares have moved 25.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) have changed -33.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -170%.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.12% with a share float percentage of 2.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lion Group Holding Ltd. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc. with over 80Thousand shares worth more than $154.4 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. held 0.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CNH Partners LLC, with the holding of over 40Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $77.2 Thousand and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.