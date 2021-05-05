Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) has great growth outlook for 2021

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,138,342 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $292.73 Million, closed the last trade at $11.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.8 on the day or -6.73% during that session. The SRAC stock price is -163.36% off its 52-week high price of $29.18 and 12.45% above the 52-week low of $9.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 825.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) trade information

Despite being -6.73% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 28 when the SRAC stock price touched $13.59- or saw a rise of 18.47%. Year-to-date, Stable Road Acquisition Corp. shares have moved -38.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) have changed -15.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.02.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.62% with a share float percentage of 31.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stable Road Acquisition Corp. having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are 683 Capital Management LLC with over 859.59 Thousand shares worth more than $15.44 Million. As of December 30, 2020, 683 Capital Management LLC held 3.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 709.12 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.74 Million and represent 3.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 12301 shares of worth $162.74 Thousand while later fund manager owns 8.57 Thousand shares of worth $113.33 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.