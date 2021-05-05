Small Cap Stock Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) is a Overweight – Analysts

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,018,302 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.18 Million, closed the last trade at $0.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -7.02% during that session. The SONM stock price is -206.45% off its 52-week high price of $1.9 and 32.26% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 771.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) trade information

Despite being -7.02% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 28 when the SONM stock price touched $0.7299 or saw a rise of 14.92%. Year-to-date, Sonim Technologies Inc. shares have moved -14.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) have changed -27.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 727.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 255.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 222.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +222.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 222.58% from current levels.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sonim Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +40.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 52.31%, compared to 29.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however Increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 79.2% and 54.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +2.3%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +53.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.34% with a share float percentage of 59.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sonim Technologies Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are B. Riley Financial Inc. with over 11.82 Million shares worth more than $8.56 Million. As of December 30, 2020, B. Riley Financial Inc. held 17.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Phoenix Holdings Ltd., with the holding of over 2.57 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.86 Million and represent 3.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are 180 Degree Capital Corp and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.12% shares in the company for having 6045229 shares of worth $4.38 Million while later fund manager owns 173.95 Thousand shares of worth $180.91 Thousand as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.26% of company’s outstanding stock.