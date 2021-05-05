Short term estimates and forecasts for Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 7,910,878 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.23 Billion, closed the recent trade at $23.09 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 2.67% during that session. The RKT stock price is -86.23% off its 52-week high price of $43 and 24.21% above the 52-week low of $17.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 24.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.9.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) trade information

Sporting 2.67% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 05 when the RKT stock price touched $23.33- or saw a rise of 1.03%. Year-to-date, Rocket Companies, Inc. shares have moved 14.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) have changed 2.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.28% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $33. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +42.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.04% from the levels at last check today.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -38.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 43.66%.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.29% with a share float percentage of 64.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rocket Companies, Inc. having a total of 324 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 10.69 Million shares worth more than $216.21 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 9.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd, with the holding of over 9.55 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $193.08 Million and represent 8.28% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Main Street Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.8% shares in the company for having 5533008 shares of worth $118.19 Million while later fund manager owns 3.22 Million shares of worth $65.21 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.8% of company’s outstanding stock.