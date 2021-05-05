Short term estimates and forecasts for 51job Inc. (JOBS)

51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 1,268,691 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.6 Billion, closed the last trade at $68.19 per share which meant it gained $6.86 on the day or 11.19% during that session. The JOBS stock price is -18.05% off its 52-week high price of $80.5 and 19.15% above the 52-week low of $55.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 195.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 181.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 51job Inc. (JOBS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.99.

51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) trade information

Sporting 11.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 04 when the JOBS stock price touched $70.35- or saw a rise of 3.07%. Year-to-date, 51job Inc. shares have moved -2.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) have changed 8.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

51job Inc. (JOBS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 51job Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.5%, compared to 12.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however Increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10% and 19.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.1%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $132.83 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $120.96 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $162.27 Million and $113.04 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -18.1% for the current quarter and 7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +102% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.02%.

51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.44% with a share float percentage of 110.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 51job Inc. having a total of 260 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with over 4.26 Million shares worth more than $298.04 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. held 6.32% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp, with the holding of over 2.71 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $189.82 Million and represent 4.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.57% shares in the company for having 1058959 shares of worth $69.47 Million while later fund manager owns 682.54 Thousand shares of worth $44.77 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.01% of company’s outstanding stock.