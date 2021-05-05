Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) surprises Wall Street with -4.08% stock price loss

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 814,358 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.7 Billion, closed the last trade at $95.09 per share which meant it lost -$4.04 on the day or -4.08% during that session. The FOUR stock price is -4.39% off its 52-week high price of $99.26 and 68.45% above the 52-week low of $30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 924.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 935.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

Despite being -4.08% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the FOUR stock price touched $100.49 or saw a rise of 5.37%. Year-to-date, Shift4 Payments Inc. shares have moved 26.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) have changed 9.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $97.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $70 while the price target rests at a high of $120. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +26.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.39% from current levels.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +69.1%.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.95% with a share float percentage of 96.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shift4 Payments Inc. having a total of 252 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc. (The) with over 3.16 Million shares worth more than $238.18 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group Inc. (The) held 7.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Durable Capital Partners LP, with the holding of over 2.94 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $221.78 Million and represent 6.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.53% shares in the company for having 1487597 shares of worth $96.71 Million while later fund manager owns 1.02 Million shares of worth $77.14 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.43% of company’s outstanding stock.