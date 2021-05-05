Shares of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) lost -9.79% in a month.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,237,345 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.88 Billion, closed the last trade at $53 per share which meant it lost -$4.08 on the day or -7.15% during that session. The BIGC stock price is -206.6% off its 52-week high price of $162.5 and 4.55% above the 52-week low of $50.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) trade information

Despite being -7.15% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Apr 30 when the BIGC stock price touched $60.88- or saw a rise of 12.94%. Year-to-date, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. shares have moved -17.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) have changed -9.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $73.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $55 while the price target rests at a high of $95. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +79.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.77% from current levels.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +25.8%.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.49% with a share float percentage of 67.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BigCommerce Holdings Inc. having a total of 249 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Catalyst Group Management, LLC with over 8.25 Million shares worth more than $529.46 Million. As of December 30, 2020, General Catalyst Group Management, LLC held 11.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Revolution Growth Management Company Inc., with the holding of over 5.67 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $363.65 Million and represent 8.21% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.3% shares in the company for having 897321 shares of worth $71.73 Million while later fund manager owns 610Thousand shares of worth $35.26 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.88% of company’s outstanding stock.