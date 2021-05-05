Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) 13.65 % up, YTD

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 6,828,879 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $96.29 Billion, closed the recent trade at $85.36 per share which meant it gained $0.95 on the day or 1.13% during that session. The MU stock price is -12.17% off its 52-week high price of $95.75 and 51.75% above the 52-week low of $41.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 25.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.64 Million shares.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Sporting 1.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Apr 30 when the MU stock price touched $88.48- or saw a rise of 3.44%. Year-to-date, Micron Technology, Inc. shares have moved 13.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have changed -8.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.54.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Micron Technology, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +67.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 93.64%. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 98.8% and 97.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +25.5%.

26 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.1 Billion for the current quarter. 26 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.81 Billion for the next quarter concluding in August 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.31 Billion and $6.06 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33.6% for the current quarter and 28.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -56.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 60.47%.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.98% with a share float percentage of 86.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Micron Technology, Inc. having a total of 1720 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 87.62 Million shares worth more than $6.59 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 81.9 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.16 Billion and represent 7.3% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.8% shares in the company for having 31382969 shares of worth $2.36 Billion while later fund manager owns 28.47 Million shares of worth $2.14 Billion as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.54% of company’s outstanding stock.