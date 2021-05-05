Shares in GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) 82.54 % up, YTD

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 1,199,378 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.97 Million, closed the last trade at $6.17 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 6.75% during that session. The GOVX stock price is -41.17% off its 52-week high price of $8.71 and 58.51% above the 52-week low of $2.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 328.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

Sporting 6.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the GOVX stock price touched $6.26-1 or saw a rise of 1.44%. Year-to-date, GeoVax Labs Inc. shares have moved 82.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) have changed 36.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 685.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 372.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +29.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 29.66% from current levels.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +99.7%.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.47% with a share float percentage of 4.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GeoVax Labs Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 56.38 Thousand shares worth more than $190.56 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Sabby Management, LLC held 0.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Welch & Forbes, LLC, with the holding of over 27.99 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $122.61 Thousand and represent 0.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.46% shares in the company for having 29217 shares of worth $149.01 Thousand while later fund manager owns 22.24 Thousand shares of worth $75.17 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.35% of company’s outstanding stock.