Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) investors to reap big returns again

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) has a beta value of 3.41 and has seen 1,048,976 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $157.1 Million, closed the recent trade at $8.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.47 on the day or -5.08% during that session. The RCON stock price is -15.47% off its 52-week high price of $10.15 and 91.47% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Despite being -5.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 05 when the RCON stock price touched $10.15- or saw a rise of 14.48%. Year-to-date, Recon Technology, Ltd. shares have moved 490.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) have changed 77.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 660.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 310.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.77% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +13.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.77% from the levels at last check today.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +35.8%.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.55% with a share float percentage of 2.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Recon Technology, Ltd. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 61.96 Thousand shares worth more than $91.07 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 16.08 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.64 Thousand and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.