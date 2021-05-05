Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) has great growth outlook for 2021

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) has a beta value of 1.3 and has seen 927,478 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $519.26 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.49 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.18% during that session. The ORC stock price is -11.84% off its 52-week high price of $6.14 and 49.91% above the 52-week low of $2.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.26.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) trade information

Sporting 0.18% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the ORC stock price touched $5.59-1 or saw a rise of 1.64%. Year-to-date, Orchid Island Capital, Inc. shares have moved 5.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) have changed -7.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump -2% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.75 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +9.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -13.48% from the levels at last check today.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +5.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.67%, compared to 8.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -64.4% and -40.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +168.4%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25.31 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $25.13 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $22.78 Million and $16.13 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.1% for the current quarter and 55.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -92.7%.

ORC Dividends

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 28 and August 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.78 at a share yield of 14.23%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 17.24%.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.93% with a share float percentage of 31.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Orchid Island Capital, Inc. having a total of 129 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.11 Million shares worth more than $37.1 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 7.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.54 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.48 Million and represent 3.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF and Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.24% shares in the company for having 3060959 shares of worth $18.4 Million while later fund manager owns 2.65 Million shares of worth $15.94 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.81% of company’s outstanding stock.