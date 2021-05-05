Medium Cap Stock STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) is a Overweight – Analysts

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has a beta value of 1 and has seen 1,384,470 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.68 Billion, closed the last trade at $122 per share which meant it lost -$16.94 on the day or -12.19% during that session. The STAA stock price is -12.28% off its 52-week high price of $136.98 and 74.02% above the 52-week low of $31.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 732.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 833.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) trade information

Despite being -12.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 29 when the STAA stock price touched $139.97 or saw a rise of 12.84%. Year-to-date, STAAR Surgical Company shares have moved 54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) have changed 15.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $119, which means that the shares’ value could jump -2.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $88 while the price target rests at a high of $135. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +10.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.87% from current levels.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) estimates and forecasts

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $44.37 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $50.18 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $35.19 Million and $35.19 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.1% for the current quarter and 42.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -58.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.52% with a share float percentage of 90.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with STAAR Surgical Company having a total of 315 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Broadwood Capital Inc. with over 10.8 Million shares worth more than $855.21 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Broadwood Capital Inc. held 23.18% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.2 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $332.35 Million and represent 9.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.78% shares in the company for having 1292333 shares of worth $102.38 Million while later fund manager owns 1.26 Million shares of worth $132.47 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.7% of company’s outstanding stock.