Large Cap Stock Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) is a Overweight – Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 1,200,269 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.79 Billion, closed the last trade at $85.61 per share which meant it gained $1.74 on the day or 2.07% during that session. The BAH stock price is -17.11% off its 52-week high price of $100.26 and 20.17% above the 52-week low of $68.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 661.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.83.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) trade information

Sporting 2.07% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 04 when the BAH stock price touched $85.73- or saw a rise of 0.14%. Year-to-date, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation shares have moved -1.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) have changed 4.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $90.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $78 while the price target rests at a high of $110. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +28.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.89% from current levels.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +9.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.13%, compared to 11.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however Increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.7% and 7.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5.5%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.01 Billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.04 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.97 Billion and $1.97 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.8% for the current quarter and 3.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +25.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.99%.

BAH Dividends

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 21 and May 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.48 at a share yield of 1.78%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.57%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.06% with a share float percentage of 93.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation having a total of 757 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 15.22 Million shares worth more than $1.33 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 11.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.9 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.21 Billion and represent 10.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.3% shares in the company for having 10057966 shares of worth $876.85 Million while later fund manager owns 3.9 Million shares of worth $339.58 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.