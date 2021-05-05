Investor confidence shakens after Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) share prices loss -$1.7

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,995,867 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.91 Billion, closed the last trade at $29.47 per share which meant it lost -$1.7 on the day or -5.45% during that session. The SHLS stock price is -49.44% off its 52-week high price of $44.04 and 4.41% above the 52-week low of $28.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31 while the price target rests at a high of $48. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +62.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.19% from current levels.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +39.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.72%.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.13% with a share float percentage of 66.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shoals Technologies Group Inc. having a total of 70 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Viking Fund Management, LLC with over 25Thousand shares worth more than $869.5 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Viking Fund Management, LLC held 0.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Emerald Advisers, LLC, with the holding of over 14.81 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $515.09 Thousand and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fundamental Investors Inc. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.24% shares in the company for having 2095200 shares of worth $68.35 Million while later fund manager owns 2.02 Million shares of worth $70.16 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.