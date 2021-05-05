Investor confidence shakens after Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) share prices loss -$7.58

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,162,428 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.04 Billion, closed the last trade at $146.26 per share which meant it lost -$7.58 on the day or -4.93% during that session. The BILL stock price is -33.97% off its 52-week high price of $195.95 and 74.27% above the 52-week low of $37.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

Despite being -4.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 28 when the BILL stock price touched $166.7 or saw a rise of 12.26%. Year-to-date, Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares have moved 7.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have changed -2.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $170.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $140 while the price target rests at a high of $250. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +70.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.28% from current levels.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +46.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -29.41%, compared to -1.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -75% and -250% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +34.7%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -570.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.43% with a share float percentage of 105.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bill.com Holdings Inc. having a total of 412 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 9.06 Million shares worth more than $1.24 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 11.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.35 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $866.77 Million and represent 7.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.09% shares in the company for having 3368005 shares of worth $459.73 Million while later fund manager owns 2.06 Million shares of worth $280.8 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.5% of company’s outstanding stock.