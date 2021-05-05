How is the Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) performance outlook for the coming months?

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,369,050 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.27 Billion, closed the last trade at $58.35 per share which meant it gained $2.39 on the day or 4.27% during that session. The NTR stock price is -2.42% off its 52-week high price of $59.76 and 49.1% above the 52-week low of $29.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.29.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) trade information

Sporting 4.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 04 when the NTR stock price touched $58.38- or saw a rise of 0.06%. Year-to-date, Nutrien Ltd. shares have moved 21.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) have changed 7.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $63.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $55 while the price target rests at a high of $71. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +21.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -5.74% from current levels.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

NTR Dividends

Nutrien Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.84 at a share yield of 3.29%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.82%.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.32% with a share float percentage of 67.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nutrien Ltd. having a total of 826 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 31.32 Million shares worth more than $1.51 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Royal Bank of Canada held 5.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 21.88 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.05 Billion and represent 3.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and First Eagle Global Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.77% shares in the company for having 10086759 shares of worth $485.78 Million while later fund manager owns 9.84 Million shares of worth $483.81 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.73% of company’s outstanding stock.