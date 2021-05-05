Here is a bargain stock you should look at : Meritor Inc. (MTOR)

Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has a beta value of 2.11 and has seen 1,496,069 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.89 Billion, closed the last trade at $26.01 per share which meant it lost -$1.08 on the day or -3.99% during that session. The MTOR stock price is -29.03% off its 52-week high price of $33.56 and 45.91% above the 52-week low of $14.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 524.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 575.18 Million shares.

Despite being -3.99% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 29 when the MTOR stock price touched $29.36- or saw a rise of 11.41%. Year-to-date, Meritor Inc. shares have moved -6.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) have changed -10.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Figures show that Meritor Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +6.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 116.96%, compared to 32.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -17.6% and 221.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +22.1%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $937.42 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $961.02 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $871Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.6% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +37.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -2.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 63.7%.

Insiders own 1.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.88% with a share float percentage of 98.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meritor Inc. having a total of 290 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.93 Million shares worth more than $304.95 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.26 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $230.48 Million and represent 11.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.66% shares in the company for having 4832237 shares of worth $142.16 Million while later fund manager owns 2.26 Million shares of worth $63.11 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.12% of company’s outstanding stock.