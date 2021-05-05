Here is a bargain stock you should look at : CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 918,807 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.86 Billion, closed the recent trade at $121.91 per share which meant it lost -$13.07 on the day or -9.68% during that session. The CYBR stock price is -39.2% off its 52-week high price of $169.7 and 32.29% above the 52-week low of $82.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 363.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 560.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) trade information

Despite being -9.68% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 29 when the CYBR stock price touched $148.3 or saw a rise of 17.69%. Year-to-date, CyberArk Software Ltd. shares have moved -24.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) have changed -8.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $185.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.02% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $170 while the price target rests at a high of $200. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +64.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 39.45% from the levels at last check today.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CyberArk Software Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +36.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -71.71%, compared to -0.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -94% and -83.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $109.93 Million for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $115.37 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $105.63 Million and $106.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.1% for the current quarter and 8.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -110.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -13.25%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.75% with a share float percentage of 95.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CyberArk Software Ltd. having a total of 506 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 3.37 Million shares worth more than $545.25 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Wasatch Advisors Inc held 8.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 2.54 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $410.75 Million and represent 6.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Franklin Global Tr-Franklin International Growth Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.81% shares in the company for having 709053 shares of worth $91.71 Million while later fund manager owns 680Thousand shares of worth $108.97 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.74% of company’s outstanding stock.