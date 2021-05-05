GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK): What is good about stock?

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 1,221,258 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.25 Billion, closed the recent trade at $37.74 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 0.63% during that session. The GSK stock price is -14.41% off its 52-week high price of $43.18 and 11.87% above the 52-week low of $33.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.59.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) trade information

Sporting 0.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Apr 30 when the GSK stock price touched $37.88- or saw a rise of 0.38%. Year-to-date, GlaxoSmithKline plc shares have moved 2.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have changed 4.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.68, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.09% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $33.37 while the price target rests at a high of $54. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +43.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -11.58% from the levels at last check today.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GlaxoSmithKline plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +12.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.38%, compared to 10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.3% and -11% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5.6%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +23.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.5%.

GSK Dividends

GlaxoSmithKline plc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 01 and February 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.12 at a share yield of 5.62%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.21%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.35% with a share float percentage of 12.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GlaxoSmithKline plc having a total of 898 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 62.94 Million shares worth more than $2.32 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Dodge & Cox Inc held 2.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 19.36 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $712.49 Million and represent 0.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.65% shares in the company for having 41455200 shares of worth $1.53 Billion while later fund manager owns 17.64 Million shares of worth $629.72 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.7% of company’s outstanding stock.