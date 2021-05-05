General Electric Company (GE) climbs 0.3%, marking win over bears

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 20,600,866 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $116.01 Billion, closed the recent trade at $13.16 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.3% during that session. The GE stock price is -9.57% off its 52-week high price of $14.42 and 58.36% above the 52-week low of $5.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 57Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 86.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that General Electric Company (GE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) trade information

Sporting 0.3% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the GE stock price touched $13.53- or saw a rise of 2.77%. Year-to-date, General Electric Company shares have moved 21.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) have changed -2.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 106.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.09% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +36.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -62.01% from the levels at last check today.

General Electric Company (GE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that General Electric Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +76.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2400%, compared to 17.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 126.7% and 16.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.7%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.22 Billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.73 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $17.75 Billion and $19.42 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.7% for the current quarter and 1.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +34.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +2500%.

GE Dividends

General Electric Company is expected to release its next earnings report between July 27 and August 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.3%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.64%.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.71% with a share float percentage of 63.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with General Electric Company having a total of 2278 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 681.88 Million shares worth more than $7.36 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 7.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 646.95 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.99 Billion and represent 7.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 247000000 shares of worth $2.67 Billion while later fund manager owns 175.53 Million shares of worth $1.9 Billion as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2% of company’s outstanding stock.