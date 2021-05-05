Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF): What is good about stock?

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,071,778 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.3 Billion, closed the recent trade at $10.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.2% during that session. The WPF stock price is -43.81% off its 52-week high price of $14.51 and 3.47% above the 52-week low of $9.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) trade information

Despite being -0.2% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 05 when the WPF stock price touched $10.12- or saw a rise of 0.3%. Year-to-date, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. shares have moved -9.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) have changed -0.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 587.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 199.83.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.16% with a share float percentage of 71.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. having a total of 115 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MFN Partners Management, LP with over 14Million shares worth more than $156.52 Million. As of December 30, 2020, MFN Partners Management, LP held 13.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ratan Capital Management Lp, with the holding of over 3.32 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.17 Million and represent 3.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.58% shares in the company for having 602581 shares of worth $6.74 Million while later fund manager owns 582Thousand shares of worth $6.51 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.56% of company’s outstanding stock.