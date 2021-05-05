Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) investors to reap big returns again

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 1,093,176 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.91 Billion, closed the recent trade at $144.7 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.02% during that session. The ETN stock price is -0.46% off its 52-week high price of $145.37 and 51.25% above the 52-week low of $70.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.29.

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) trade information

Sporting 0.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 29 when the ETN stock price touched $145.95 or saw a rise of 0.68%. Year-to-date, Eaton Corporation plc shares have moved 20.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) have changed 1.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $152, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.04% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $125 while the price target rests at a high of $173. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +19.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -13.61% from the levels at last check today.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eaton Corporation plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +39.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.2%, compared to 21.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 84.3% and 29.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +0.6%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -33.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.73%.

ETN Dividends

Eaton Corporation plc is expected to release its next earnings report between July 27 and August 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.04 at a share yield of 2.1%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.15%.

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.49% with a share float percentage of 82.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eaton Corporation plc having a total of 1654 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.71 Million shares worth more than $3.69 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 30.04 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.61 Billion and represent 7.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 11223901 shares of worth $1.35 Billion while later fund manager owns 7.99 Million shares of worth $959.56 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2% of company’s outstanding stock.