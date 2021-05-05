BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) surprises Wall Street with 3.03% stock price gain

BP p.l.c. (BP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BP p.l.c. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +67.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 242.6%, compared to 23.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 126.8% and 1900% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +41.9%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $68.63 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $70.02 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $31.68 Billion for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 116.7% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -608.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -3%.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.2% with a share float percentage of 8.2%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BP p.l.c. having a total of 978 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 28.4 Million shares worth more than $582.85 Million. As of December 30, 2020, State Street Corporation held 0.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with the holding of over 20.74 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $425.52 Million and represent 0.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and DFA International Value Series. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 6000000 shares of worth $123.12 Million while later fund manager owns 5.01 Million shares of worth $111.31 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.