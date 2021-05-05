Boom Or Bust: Where Does HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Go From Here?

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 986,207 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.95 Billion, closed the recent trade at $16.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.05% during that session. The HUYA stock price is -115.87% off its 52-week high price of $36.33 and 13.84% above the 52-week low of $14.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HUYA Inc. (HUYA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

Despite being -0.05% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 29 when the HUYA stock price touched $19.12- or saw a rise of 11.97%. Year-to-date, HUYA Inc. shares have moved -15.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) have changed -10.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.94.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HUYA Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -43.21%, compared to 3.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -12.5% and -40.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +14.3%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $412.05 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $453.92 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $344.87 Million and $399.24 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.5% for the current quarter and 13.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +83.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.66%.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 120.51% with a share float percentage of 123.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HUYA Inc. having a total of 283 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 22.1 Million shares worth more than $440.37 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 26.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 11.6 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $231.21 Million and represent 13.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fundamental Investors Inc. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.21% shares in the company for having 6022626 shares of worth $117.32 Million while later fund manager owns 4.55 Million shares of worth $88.58 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.45% of company’s outstanding stock.