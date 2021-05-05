Boom Or Bust: Where Does Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Go From Here?

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,376,779 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.2 Billion, closed the last trade at $55.27 per share which meant it lost -$2.98 on the day or -5.12% during that session. The BMBL stock price is -53.43% off its 52-week high price of $84.8 and 0.89% above the 52-week low of $54.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bumble Inc. (BMBL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $68.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $51 while the price target rests at a high of $82. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +48.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.73% from current levels.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -319.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 79.1%.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.7% with a share float percentage of 72.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bumble Inc. having a total of 95 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Calamos Advisors LLC with over 116.1 Thousand shares worth more than $7.24 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Calamos Advisors LLC held 0.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wolfswood Holdings, LLC, with the holding of over 100Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.24 Million and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New Economy Fund (The) and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.9% shares in the company for having 2189838 shares of worth $136.6 Million while later fund manager owns 2.14 Million shares of worth $133.79 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.86% of company’s outstanding stock.