ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) surprises Wall Street with 2.85% stock price gain

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has a beta value of 2.11 and has seen 5,044,873 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.56 Billion, closed the recent trade at $31.06 per share which meant it gained $0.86 on the day or 2.85% during that session. The MT stock price is -1.26% off its 52-week high price of $31.45 and 75.6% above the 52-week low of $7.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ArcelorMittal (MT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.57.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) trade information

Sporting 2.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 05 when the MT stock price touched $31.09- or saw a rise of 0.02%. Year-to-date, ArcelorMittal shares have moved 35.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have changed 2.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.93% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $27 while the price target rests at a high of $42.17. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +35.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -13.07% from the levels at last check today.

ArcelorMittal (MT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ArcelorMittal shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +122.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 984.42%, compared to 3.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 380.4% and 823.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +20.9%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.96 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.53 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $14.84 Billion and $10.65 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.5% for the current quarter and 55.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +42% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +73.5%.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.55% with a share float percentage of 4.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ArcelorMittal having a total of 196 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with over 4.03 Million shares worth more than $92.39 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership held 0.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 3.94 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $90.12 Million and represent 0.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Legg Mason Clearbridge Appreciation Fd and Fidelity Value Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.22% shares in the company for having 2463527 shares of worth $53.19 Million while later fund manager owns 1.34 Million shares of worth $31.16 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.