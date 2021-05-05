An in-depth look at the Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) stock

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 1,451,805 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.59 Billion, closed the last trade at $175.4 per share which meant it lost -$8.6 on the day or -4.67% during that session. The FRPT stock price is -2.62% off its 52-week high price of $179.99 and 64.58% above the 52-week low of $62.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 410.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 353.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) trade information

Despite being -4.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the FRPT stock price touched $186.98 or saw a rise of 6.19%. Year-to-date, Freshpet Inc. shares have moved 23.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) have changed 10.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $188.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $132 while the price target rests at a high of $218. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +24.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -24.74% from current levels.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) estimates and forecasts

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $105.82 Million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $116.13 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $79.98 Million and $84.19 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 32.3% for the current quarter and 37.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -108.5%.

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.64% with a share float percentage of 93.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Freshpet Inc. having a total of 393 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.08 Million shares worth more than $578.74 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 9.45% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.67 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $521.54 Million and represent 8.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.71% shares in the company for having 1169632 shares of worth $185.75 Million while later fund manager owns 1.08 Million shares of worth $153.55 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.51% of company’s outstanding stock.