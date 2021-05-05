An in-depth look at the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) stock

The consensus among analysts is that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.45, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.54% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $33. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +46.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.38% from the levels at last check today.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +65.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.43%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.16% with a share float percentage of 96.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. having a total of 197 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lee Thomas H Partners Lp with over 103.82 Million shares worth more than $2.59 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Lee Thomas H Partners Lp held 24.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cannae Holdings, Inc., with the holding of over 76.55 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.91 Billion and represent 17.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.04% shares in the company for having 21750694 shares of worth $517.88 Million while later fund manager owns 4.57 Million shares of worth $108.92 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.06% of company’s outstanding stock.