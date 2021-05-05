Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Forecast to gain 26.42% to hit Consensus price target

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 987,758 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.71 Billion, closed the last trade at $46.21 per share which meant it lost -$2.04 on the day or -4.23% during that session. The ACCD stock price is -41.2% off its 52-week high price of $65.25 and 98.81% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 714.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Accolade Inc. (ACCD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) trade information

Despite being -4.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 29 when the ACCD stock price touched $50.82- or saw a rise of 9.07%. Year-to-date, Accolade Inc. shares have moved 6.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) have changed -1.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $58.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $54 while the price target rests at a high of $65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +40.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.86% from current levels.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +9.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.4%.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.82% with a share float percentage of 52.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Accolade Inc. having a total of 183 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AH Equity Partners IV (Parallel), L.L.C. with over 3.78 Million shares worth more than $164.41 Million. As of December 30, 2020, AH Equity Partners IV (Parallel), L.L.C. held 6.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.37 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $103.02 Million and represent 4.27% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 9.58% shares in the company for having 5313688 shares of worth $241.08 Million while later fund manager owns 1.22 Million shares of worth $61.75 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.2% of company’s outstanding stock.