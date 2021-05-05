-6.97% fall drives Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) into becoming a interest-loosing stock for investors

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,147,196 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.35 Billion, closed the last trade at $36.31 per share which meant it lost -$2.72 on the day or -6.97% during that session. The MRVI stock price is -10.82% off its 52-week high price of $40.24 and 34.95% above the 52-week low of $23.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $48.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $42 while the price target rests at a high of $54. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +48.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.67% from current levels.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -62.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.8%.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.24% with a share float percentage of 101.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. having a total of 164 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GTCR, LLC with over 27.65 Million shares worth more than $775.48 Million. As of December 30, 2020, GTCR, LLC held 24.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is D1 Capital Partners, LP, with the holding of over 5.93 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $166.34 Million and represent 5.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.04% shares in the company for having 2327313 shares of worth $75.68 Million while later fund manager owns 2.21 Million shares of worth $76.86 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.93% of company’s outstanding stock.