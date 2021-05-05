-5.59% fall drives 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) into becoming a interest-loosing stock for investors

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,207,515 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.1 Billion, closed the last trade at $41.94 per share which meant it lost -$2.49 on the day or -5.59% during that session. The ONEM stock price is -42.63% off its 52-week high price of $59.82 and 57.89% above the 52-week low of $17.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 749.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) trade information

Despite being -5.59% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the ONEM stock price touched $45.63- or saw a rise of 8.08%. Year-to-date, 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares have moved -3.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have changed 1.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $55.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $48 while the price target rests at a high of $64. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +52.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.45% from current levels.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +48.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.67%, compared to 10.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however Increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 62.5% and 37.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +26.8%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $116.15 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $117Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $78.76 Million and $78Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 47.5% for the current quarter and 50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -74.6%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97% with a share float percentage of 102.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 1Life Healthcare Inc. having a total of 318 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 19.56 Million shares worth more than $853.67 Million. As of December 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Carlyle Group Inc., with the holding of over 13.61 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $594.19 Million and represent 9.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.97% shares in the company for having 4078663 shares of worth $193.78 Million while later fund manager owns 2.24 Million shares of worth $97.92 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.63% of company’s outstanding stock.