-3.95% fall drives Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) into becoming a interest-loosing stock for investors

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) has a beta value of 1.1 and has seen 1,397,755 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.9 Billion, closed the last trade at $7.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -3.95% during that session. The CBD stock price is -147.31% off its 52-week high price of $17.46 and 45.89% above the 52-week low of $3.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) trade information

Despite being -3.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Apr 30 when the CBD stock price touched $7.55-6 or saw a rise of 6.49%. Year-to-date, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares have moved 97.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) have changed 25.4%. Short interest in the company has seen 905.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 624.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.59, which means that the shares’ value could jump -20.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.86 while the price target rests at a high of $9.78. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +38.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -73.65% from current levels.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +133.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -64.56%, compared to -2.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -95.1% and -80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +0.6%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +439.8%.

CBD Dividends

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao is expected to release its next earnings report in June, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.4 at a share yield of 5.44%.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.23% with a share float percentage of 10.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao having a total of 115 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. with over 8.04 Million shares worth more than $115.19 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. held 3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, with the holding of over 4.14 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.32 Million and represent 1.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Harding, Loevner Funds Inc.-Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio and Harding, Loevner Funds Inc.-Emerging Markets Portfolio. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.49% shares in the company for having 1315907 shares of worth $18.01 Million while later fund manager owns 900.93 Thousand shares of worth $12.33 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.34% of company’s outstanding stock.