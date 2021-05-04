WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Forecast to loss -1.84% to hit Consensus price target

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 2,039,373 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.06 Billion, closed the recent trade at $7.05 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 2.77% during that session. The WETF stock price is -1.99% off its 52-week high price of $7.19 and 67.09% above the 52-week low of $2.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 812.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 898.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) trade information

Sporting 2.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 04 when the WETF stock price touched $7.18-1 or saw a rise of 1.67%. Year-to-date, WisdomTree Investments, Inc. shares have moved 31.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have changed 9.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump -1.84% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $8.05. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +14.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -29.08% from the levels at last check today.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +91.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20%, compared to 15.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60% and 28.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +17.4%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $73.26 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $75.37 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $58.13 Million and $63.36 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26% for the current quarter and 19% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -207.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.35%.

WETF Dividends

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 29 and August 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 1.75%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.74%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.14% with a share float percentage of 94.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WisdomTree Investments, Inc. having a total of 218 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 20.4 Million shares worth more than $109.15 Million. As of December 30, 2020, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC held 13.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 18.84 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $100.77 Million and represent 12.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5% shares in the company for having 7489445 shares of worth $46.81 Million while later fund manager owns 5.21 Million shares of worth $27.8 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.48% of company’s outstanding stock.